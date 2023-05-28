From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Labour Party (LP), Abia state chapter, has commended the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the State for calling off her two weeks strike, saying it was a show of solidarity to the In-coming government of Dr. Alex Otti.

Leadership of workers in the state who had been on strike for two weeks over several months of unpaid salary, met with the in-coming governor of Friday.

In a statement signed by Njoku Jerry Ajike, the

State Publicity Secretary of the party, LP said NLC’s action was a sign of the great change that was about to happen among Abia State workforce.

“We, as the political arm of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress consider this decision to call off the strike by leadership of the TUC and NLC as a great act of patriotism and and an evidence of loyalty and support to the incoming Labour Party led government of Dr. Alex Otti”.

The Statement said leadership of the Congress had arrived at the decision on May 27, after visiting Otti at his residence.

“The Incoming Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti had reassured the workers of his commitment in improving worker’s welfare without wavering

“Therefore it would have resulted to an unjust act to let the strike hamper the activities of the Incoming government of hope that has promised so much and committed to execute their promises to the people of Abia state especially the workforce”, the statement added.