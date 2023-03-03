…..Congratulates winners

From lghomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Labour Party (LP), chieftain, Kingsley Oghogho Okundaye has commended Nigerians especially the supporters of the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi for turning out enmass to exercise their franchise on the just concluded polls.

He also said the votes for the various candidates of the party was a demonstration for a quest for a new Nigeria.

Okundaye made the statement in a congratulatory message to all the winners of the just concluded polls and made available to newsmen in Benin.

Okundaye said what took place at the poll was an indication that the people genuinely needed a change because they are fed up with the hardship in the country.

He maintained that from the results from the polls, it was obvious that the electorate were tired of recycling politicians hence they needed a paradigm shift.

He assured the people that the presidential and the national assembly polls were just the beginning and eye opener to the true course of the new Nigeria adding that sooner or later, the idea will spread across states, especially Edo at the governorship level.

He further appeals to Nigerians not to take to violence in expressing how they feel about the outcome of the presidential elections where INEC was perceived to have manipulated the process.

He said the National leadership is already putting things together in order to reclaim the stolen mandate and therefore calls for calm for all Obedient people worldwide.

He called on Nigerians to come out enmasse on the 11 of march to vote for the candidates of Labour Party in the governorship and house of assembly elections to consolidate on the landslide victory of the party.

He also used the opportunity to commend the doggedness and zeal of all the senatorial and house of representatives candidates for their effortlessness in ensuring victory is served to all the party’s candidates.