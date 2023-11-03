…Demands sack of Imo police commissioner

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has criticized the All Progressive Congress (APC) over the recent attack and brutality meted out on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero in Imo State.

LP, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Obiora Ifoh on Friday, said APC’s failure to condemn the use of maximum force against Labour leaders, translated to a tacit approval of autocracy in Nigeria.

According to the party: “It has been nearly three days after the attack, brutalisation, battering and humiliation of Ajaero allegedly by the men of Nigerian Police, goons of the Imo state governor and other agents of the government in what appears to be the lowest moment in government/workers relationship.

“The Federal Government and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC have kept mute even as virtually all Nigerians and the international community are united in condemnation of the beastial act.

“The leadership of the Labour Party has watched with keen interest, waiting patiently for the APC and the government of the day to at least speak up but nothing seems to be coming forward. Not as if we are surprised at the happenstance because we have warned about the brutalization that have been programmed against any form of opposition.

“We did alert the nation that some key leaders of the opposition camp particularly, the Labour Party have been earmarked for vilification and persecution, an action they have since commenced.

The party said that infringement on human rights was a crime acknowledged by the world all over, adding that the mob action against the leadership of the Nigerian workers must be viewed as a crime meted out on over 50 percent of Nigerians who Ajaero represents directly or indirectly.

LP declared that it was aligning itself with the leadership of NLC and TUC to demand for the immediate removal of the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, the Area Commander, and other officials who are believed to be involved in the mistreatment and degradation of Ajaero and fellow workers.

“The Labour Party had a few month ago petitioned the Chairman, Police Service Commission, on the continued stay in office and discharge of duties of the present Commissioner of Police in Imo state who once held sway of the Adamawa State Police Command. Even against the directive of the Commission, that the CP be redeployed immediately, he has blatantly disregarded the order.

“Not too long ago, certain decisions of the state Police command in Imo State were seen to be against our party’s candidate and the party at large. A particular case that readily comes to mind is the invasion and destruction of our party secretariat by known thugs and agents of the state government while the police looked away. These same faces have also been fingered in the mob attack on Comrade Ajaero. They are still walking the street free with the government giving them the needed defence.

“We are using this medium to call on the Police hierarchy to immediately rejig the entire police structure in Imo state. Their role in the attack on Labour Union leaders was done in bad fate and clear evidence that someone is clearly blowing the trumpet they are dancing.

“Finally, we are calling on all workers in Nigeria to rise up to this moment and stand solidly behind their leaders in this difficult time and in this battle against the forces that have sworn to perpetually keep them in penury. No retreat, no surrender.” it added.