From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun House of Assembly election held on Saturday was marred by low voter turnout and incidents of violence.

Hoodlums reportedly shot voters and snatched ballot boxes at three locations: Ojatuntun Ile-Ife, Alekuwodo Osogbo, and Ila-Orangun.

Various political figures, including the Ambassador to Mexico, Adejare Bello, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, SSA Babajide Omoworare, and Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi, expressed concern about the low turnout.

Sunday Bisi, former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), accused Speaker Timothy Owoeye of intimidating voters in order to secure his own return to the House of Assembly. However, Remi Omowaye, spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, dismissed the accusation as false and claimed that the PDP had been disrupting elections in Ilesa prior to the vote.

There were reports that police were absent from some polling units.

Tragically, a motorcyclist named Gbenga reportedly died in Okesa, Ilesa, after riding his motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol. He was later seen being transported to a hospital by the Nigerian Army.