By Omodele Adigun

Lotus Bank, a non-interest financial institution in Nigeria, is to celebrate its second anniversary of ethical banking and impacts in the society. The bank explained in a statement that over the past two years, it has been involved in the transformation of the financial landscape in the country, offering innovative solutions and customer-centric services.Since its inception, LOTUS Bank said it has prioritised providing a banking experience that goes beyond traditional norms, focusing on ethical practices and financial inclusion for all.

“Our journey over the past two years has been incredible, and we owe our accomplishments to our customers who have placed their trust in us,” said Mrs. Kafilat Araoye, Managing Director of LOTUS Bank.In just two years of operations, LOTUS Bank has been commended for its ethical banking practices, commitment to financial inclusion, and significant contributions to the country’s economic growth. In 2022, the bank received the LEADERSHIP Bank of the Year award in recognition of its efforts towards economic growth and pursuit of ethical banking.Beyond its financial achievements, LOTUS Bank also maintains a strong culture of promoting environmental sustainability and creating value for society. The bank is deeply involved in supporting businesses and educational institutions, fostering job opportunities, and actively championing environmental conservation initiatives.”Our two-year journey has been marked by remarkable achievements and recognition, but more importantly, it has been a journey of making a positive impact on society,” said Hajara Adeola, the Founder and Chairperson of LOTUS Bank.

“We are honoured by the privilege to contribute to the well-being of the environment and the communities we serve.”With the rapid advancements in innovative products and customer-centric services, the Bank is actively embracing digital solutions to ensure utmost convenience for its valued customers. The financial institution also expresses a dedication to expanding its reach beyond its current strength of 40 branches across the country to provide financial access to underserved populations.