HAPPY celebrations to all Muslim faithful (not ‘faithfuls’)!

“RMAFC wants 36 states Assembly to amend relevant laws” What was this sub-editor thinking? The assemblies will amend both relevant and irrelevant laws—that is the essence of an amendment. So, a rewrite: RMAFC wants state assemblies (take note of the changes) to amend laws

“Imo: Anyanwu enters agreement with Okorocha to return varsity, other loots—Imo govt” Is this not better: Anyanwu, Okorocha agree to return varsity, loot (which is uncountable)? By the way, can a person loot the entirety of an institution? This is absolute language savagery! ‘Reverse varsity ownership’ should have been classical! For readers who may not know, Anyanwu is the PDP governorship candidate in the upcoming election.

“Nasarawa Assembly: Fight to finish as two factions clash over speakership position” Get it right: fight to the finish

“As of (at) September, last year, Nigeria had about 20 million out-of-school children….”

“A hearty congratulations sir, Rear Adm. E. I. Ogalla on your appointment as Chief of Naval Staff” ‘Congratulations’: plural—therefore, delete ‘A’

“CSOs slam Tinubu over (for) silence on corruption”

“…said others appointed include (included)….”

“Funeral arrangements are as follows (follow)…”

Wrong: wake keep; right: wake-keep

DAILY Independent of May 30 failed a simple phrasal verb test: “End-term report card: Buhari lashes at critics” Collocation information: Buhari lashes out at critics—he did not flog them!

Of course, the inside pages, naturally, were also not left out: “The Honourable Minister for (of) Power….” But, Commissioner for Power…Niger State Government, take note!

“NDLEA arrests two over (for or in connection with) trafficking at Lagos Airport”

Daily Trust equally contributed four howlers to the pool of improprieties: “It will be recalled that Bamigbetan regained his freedom on the payment of a whooping (whopping) ransom of N15 million.”

“…has given a firm assurance that his government will stop at nothing to (at) reducing the menace to the barest minimum in the state.”

“…and like (as) Governor Sanwo-Olu said, eternal vigilance should be the watch word (watchword).”

“I misled Middle Belt to vote for Tinubu” Politics Today: I misled Middle Belt into voting for Tinubu

“…he has been able to repay back N20 billion.” Delete ‘back’ and move forward!

“Osuntokun scores Buhari low in education” My amiable and humanistic former lecturer scored Buhari low on (not in) education. An aside: Prof., thanks for all the biros you gave to us during lectures almost three decades ago in UNILAG. I remember it all as if it were yesterday! God will continue to prosper you. I also fondly recollect another fine gentleman, the late Dr. Hakeem Haruna of History Department, for his unique didactic methodology. May his soul continue to rest in peace.

Still on Daily Independent: “ABUAD: It can stand with world class (world-class) universities”

“ABUAD students on life in the campus” Special Report: ABUAD students on life on campus—or, simply, ABUAD students on campus life, especially for headline purposes

“Tinubu has no solution to Nigeria’s crisis” Definitely, Nigeria has more than one crisis: therefore crises.

Now, the final entry from Daily Trust: “…creative people to interact at (in) the corridors of power”

The Guardian of May 28 contained a surfeit of lexical falsehoods: “One military personnel was also killed in the encounter.” ‘Personnel’ (plural) is a collective noun that cannot be used for just an individual.

“…Amaechi said that (otiose) his purported suspension was an act of political witch-hunting.” Conscience, Nurtured by Truth: political witch-hunt

“Time for leaders to close rank (ranks)…”

“Otu assures on welfare” Who did the governor assure? ‘Assure’ compulsorily takes an object.

“Uzodinma seeks on leadership training” Yank away ‘on’!

Still on THE GUARDIAN under focus: “…the military lobby intensively for deployment into (in) the zone.”

“To bring this to the attention of the decerning (discerning) investors, the Jigawa State Government is organising the first Economic and Investment Summit.” (Full-page advertorial)

Lastly from THE GUARDIAN Law Report: “Courts are not permitted to suo motu raise issues, resolve same (the same) without hearing from parties”

THISDAY, THE SATURDAY NEWSPAPER of May 27, circulated a few errors right from its Front Page: “The good news came few (a few) hours before President Buhari….”

“…after overrunning three terrorists camps (terrorists’ camps) in the riotous….”

The next four blunders are from a full-page advertisement in the Saturday newspaper under review: “I duff (doff) my hart (hat) for (to) a brother that is more of value than gold.” Preferably: I take off my hat to….

“Your deligence (diligence) in business is wonderful….”

“Many residents of the state have agreed to endure in order to enjoy a safe and secured (secure) tomorrow.”

“Some parts of Maiduguri was (were) no go area (no-go areas) to any sane mind as people are (were) picked up for slaughter. The laws operating in those areas were different from any other parts (part) of the state (or other parts of the state).”

Finally from THISDAY COVER under review: “….the deployment of more troops to (in) states was belated.”

THE NATION ON SUNDAY of May 28 displayed slothfulness and crankiness: “To stem this abuse by some judges, the CJN said that he has (had) directed that before any judge can (could) travel abroad, he or she (sic) must obtain permission from the head judge.” My comment: instead of ‘he or she,’ use ‘they’—which is the acceptable form.

Still on last Tuesday’s edition of Leadership: “…Wike opened up on the crisis in Rivers State and his grouse with (about) Governor Rotimi Amaechi….”

“If we have problems, probably there might be one reason or the other (one reason or another) the governor is not happy.”

“As two-time governor of Lagos, you shone like star (a star).”

“To their dubious chicanery, your voice resonate (resonates) distinctly….” Also note that the last word in the extract is useless! (This and the preceding blunder are from a full-page congratulatory advertorial by one of the governors (name withheld!) in honour of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu).