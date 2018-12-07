Fashionista, entrepreneur, model and philanthropist aptly describes Lolar Shon (Omolola Owogbile Shonowo). Ever since she won Miss Lekki Beach in 2000, her career has been on a trajectory to the top. And in this chat with TS Weekend, the indigene of Ilishan, Remo, Ogun State opens up on her career, losing her mum and her charity event which holds Dec. 15 in Lagos among other interesting issues.

You had your break very early in your career. What was it like winning Miss Lekki Beach?

Yes, I did have an early break in my career. I started presenting Lekki Beach DTD Jam Show on NTA after I won Miss Lekki Beach 2000 and then I was runners-up at Miss Spotless and runners-up at Miss Theatre Arts, Lagos State University (LASU). These were moment that make me feel like being young forever.

You recently lost your mum. What fond memories do you have of her?

I still find it hard to believe my prayer warrior is gone! I’ve so many priceless memories of her but the one that sticks most was her praying for my safe delivery when I was in labour with my third baby whom I birth breech without cesarean surgery.

What was the greatest advice she gave you?

She told me to do whatever makes me sleep at night irrespective of what others think about me, I should find peace from within. She told me to always be myself and run my own race and those words have guided me to this day.

What is new about Lolar Shon and her brand?

I just opened a unisex multipurpose store in Surulere, Lagos, and then there is my children’s charity event tagged Lolar Shon & Friends Season 2 which is coming up on the 9th of December. Meanwhile, I’ll be unveiling my clothing line and the new edition of my fashion magazine, Lolar Shon Magazine on December 15 at Crescendo Lounge, GRA, Ikeja.

Lately you have found a way of tying your events around welfare themes. Why?

I’ve always been a silent giver until early this year when I met with a special boy called Baba. Baba has cerebral palsy and I mistook his caregiver as his parent. The show of love made me realise I could reach out to more kids with the special help of all the people I call friends so I decided to feed about 500 kids and make them smile throughout my event.

Despite having three kids you still have the curves of a super model. What is the secret?

Wow! I’m truly flattered! I think I owe it to good hormones, exercise and of course, healthy eating. I drink apple cider in the morning with warm water, sleep well and I take walks often.