From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The people of Ijaw in Bayelsa State have expressed joy over the appointment of Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, as a minister.

Lokpobiri, had served as a Minister of State of Agriculture and Rural Development, in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari, before his reappointment by President Bola Tinubu.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ijaw Youth Consultative Forum, in a statement yesterday, Comrade Preye Ebizimor, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve in his cabinet.

Ebizimor said Lokpobiri’s nomination is a round peg in a round hole, noting that he has a lot to offer in expanding the developmental frontiers of the country, going by his track record as a former lawmaker.

“No doubt one of the shinning stars from the NigerDelta, Sen. Lokpobiri personifies experiential capacity that has transversed both the executive and legislative arms of government.

“As a member of the Nigerian Senate, Lokpobiri Sponsored the Elderly Persons bill, will give legal support, welfare and recreational facilities to elderly people in the country.

“He made outstanding contributions in the legislative and oversight businesses of the hallowed chamber in various committees he belonged to, including Sports, Public Accounts, Police Affairs, Niger Delta, Millennium Development Goals, What Resources, and Solid Minerals.

“As an expert in Environmental Rights and Environmental Law, he has counselled the government on global standard practices, which has further enhanced a harmonious relationship between oil-bearing communities in Niger Delta and the federal government.

“We have no doubt that in whatever capacity the President may deem him worthy, he would perform with a remarkable footprints for the overall benefit of all Nigerians,” he stated.