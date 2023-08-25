From Uche Usim, Abuja

Ahead of the December target for the rehabilitation completion of the Port Harcourt refinery, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari and other members of the Refineries’ Rehabilitation Steering Committee have arrived at the facility on an inspection visit to ensure things go as designed.

Discussions also centred on how other ailing refineries will be fixed in the shortest possible time to end the costly energy nightmare.

The development is also linked to the directive given by President Bola Tinubu for the authorities to fix the refineries.

Tinubu promised the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress that the refineries will be functional before December in order to crash the price of petroleum products that assumed stratospheric heights after the removal of fuel subsidy on May 29.

It was on the strength of that promise that the organised labour agreed to sheath their swords.

The NNPCL said in a tweet on Friday that Lokobiri, Ekpo and Kyari will also inspect the extent of work at the PH Refinery.

The NNPCL said, “The Ministers of State in the Petroleum Ministry, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil) and Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), have just arrived in Port Harcourt for the Refineries’ Rehabilitation Steering Committee meeting, accompanied by the GCEO of NNPC Ltd., @MKKyari.

“The Ministers will also take a facility tour of the PHRC plants to assess the level of progress on the ongoing rehabilitation work at the Refinery. They will also engage with the refinery’s Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contractors.

President Tinubu promised to deliver the PH Refinery by December before tackling other moribund refineries in Warri and Kaduna.

From Uche Usim, Abuja

Ahead of the December target for the rehabilitation completion of the Port Harcourt refinery, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari and other members of the Refineries’ Rehabilitation Steering Committee have arrived at the facility on an inspection visit to ensure things go as designed.

Discussions also centred on how other ailing refineries will be fixed in the shortest possible time to end the costly energy nightmare.

The development is also linked to the directive given by President Bola Tinubu for the authorities to fix the refineries.

Tinubu promised the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress that the refineries will be functional before December in order to crash the price of petroleum products that assumed stratospheric heights after the removal of fuel subsidy on May 29.

It was on the strength of that promise that the organised labour agreed to sheath their swords.

The NNPCL said in a tweet on Friday that Lokobiri, Ekpo and Kyari will also inspect the extent of work at the PH Refinery.

The NNPCL said, “The Ministers of State in the Petroleum Ministry, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil) and Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), have just arrived in Port Harcourt for the Refineries’ Rehabilitation Steering Committee meeting, accompanied by the GCEO of NNPC Ltd., @MKKyari.

“The Ministers will also take a facility tour of the PHRC plants to assess the level of progress on the ongoing rehabilitation work at the Refinery. They will also engage with the refinery’s Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contractors.

President Tinubu promised to deliver the PH Refinery by December before tackling other moribund refineries in Warri and Kaduna.