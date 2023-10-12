By Doris Obinna

THE National Agency for Food and Drugs

Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has

pledged to cut imports of pharmaceutical

products by 70 per cent assuring that local

manufacturing of pharmaceutical ingredients

will aid the production of quality medicine.

Speaking at a workshop titled, “Sustain- able healthcare development: Workshop on

local manufacturing of active pharmaceuti- cal ingredients and excipients,” in Lagos, the

Director-General, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola

Adeyeye, disclosed that over dependence on

importation of drug or food is a sign of inse- curity to any country.

“The drive for NAFDAC since my first

tenure is to ensure that the 70 per cent of prod- ucts that we import will change the paradigm

and narratives to about 30 per cent of import

so that we can manufacture about 70 per cent

locally.

“COVID-19 pandemic taught us a bitter

lesson because there was hoarding of phar- maceutical products. I don’t blame the phar- maceutical companies because why are we

not having our own high level of local manu- facturing,” she queried?

“So that reminded us again that it is impor- tant for us to manufacture at least a lot of what

we need locally.”

While stressing that the quality of APIs

directly impacts quality of the final product,

she said, “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) is as good as the product from which they

are made. If the API is bad from the beginning

or poor, the drug product will be poor.

“Substandard APIs could not only compro- mise the effectiveness of medicines, but also

pose serious risks to public health, potentially

damaging vital organs such as the kidney, liver

and heart.”

Also, Coordinating Minister of Health and

Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, who

was represented by deputy director in the Feder- al Ministry of Health, Mrs. Omolara Oderinde,

said, the country has to align according to na- tional drug policy as 70 per cent of pharmaceu- ticals are imported.

The Chairman, House Committee on Food

and Drug Administration, Mrs. Regina Akume,

represented by Hon Emeka Obiajulu, said,

NAFDAC is a creation of an Act of the Parlia- ment established by the decree laws of the fed- eration.

According to him, NAFDAC as a regulatory

agency in Nigeria is responsible for ensuring the

safety, quality and efficiency of food, drugs, cos- metics, medical devices and chemicals.

“The legislature and, especially, Nigeria’s

National Assembly comprises the senate and

the house of representatives and its primary

responsibility includes law making, amending

and repealing as well as ensuring that resources

are efficiently allocated and utilised as one of

the three primary branches of government in a

democratic system.”