…Shaunbu Vows to Sustain competition

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The eagerly awaited final of the Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) Peace and Unity Cup football tournament concluded yesterday in a thrilling match that saw Akwanga Selected emerge as champions with a 1-0 victory over Gudi Young Selected.

The hero of the day was Yusuf Awwal, who scored the only goal of the game and cemented his status as the tournament’s highest goal scorer with an impressive total of 5 goals.

In an exclusive interview with the Sun during the final match, Shaunbu Sani, the Special Senior Assistant (SSA) to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Youth, shed light on the significance of this competition.

He revealed that the tournament was organized by the Referee Association Akwanga Branch in collaboration with the Office of the SSA Youth. Sani emphasized that this event successfully brought together young individuals, harnessing their talents in the spirit of unity and competition.

Sani further explained that the Akwanga LGA Peace and Unity Cup had a positive impact on the local economy. Petty traders and vendors enjoyed increased income from their sales during the event, contributing to the economic growth of the state.

When asked about the future of the competition, Sani expressed his commitment to sustaining it. He announced that a thorough review of the present edition, which concluded yesterday, would be conducted, with a strong desire to ensure its continuity.

Speaking Ealier, the Chairman of the organizing committee and Chairman of the Referee Association Akwanga, Mr. Labaran Abubakar, also shared his enthusiasm for the tournament’s success. He stated that the competition had brought immeasurable joy to the community, emphasizing its role in fostering unity and talent development.

“The Akwanga LGA Peace and Unity Cup has not only become a symbol of sportsmanship and camaraderie but has also positively impacted the local economy, promising a bright future for both aspiring athletes and the region as a whole. The organizers and participants look forward to more exciting editions in the years to come.”