From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has condoled the family of the Chairman of Bebeji Local Government Area, Sani Kanti Ranka, who passed away on Friday night.

A statement signed by Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo., confirmed the tragic incident.

Gwarzo, who is the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, described the death of ghe council boss as “deeply painful and a huge loss, not only to his immediate family but the entire state and the nation.”

He said late Sani Kanti was a peaceful man with a wealth of experience in politics and service to the people.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus.”

The deceased was buried on Saturday according to Islamic rites.