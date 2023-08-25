From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a show of unity and support, the Social Sports Club SCC Nasarawa State Lafia congratulates Dr. Kassim Muhammad Kassim on his recent appointment as a Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Sule. The club’s chairman, Mr. Taiwo Owolabi, lauds the appointment as a reflection of Dr. Kassim’s dedication to both sports and community development.

In the statement released by Mr. Taiwo Owolabi, the Chairman of the Social Sports Club, sent to journalist on Friday expressed the club’s pride in Dr. Kassim’s achievements and emphasized the significance of his appointment in fostering closer ties between the government and local communities.

He said the club sees Dr. Kassim’s new position as an opportunity to advocate for sports development and community engagement, reflecting the values that SCC Nasarawa State Lafia holds dear.

“Dr. Kassim’s new role as a Special Adviser marks a significant milestone in his career and a testament to his dedication and expertise. With his vast experience and commitment to public service, the appointment is seen as a strategic move by Governor Abdullahi Sule to further enhance his administration’s capabilities.”

Taiwo further said the announcement comes as no surprise to those familiar with Dr. Kassim’s contributions to both the Social welfare to the people and local communities. Known for his leadership within the Social Sports Club SCC Nasarawa State Lafia, Dr. Kassim’s ability to foster connections and drive positive change has earned him the respect and admiration of his peers.

“As the Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Sule, Dr. Kassim is expected to bring his unique perspective and insights to the administration’s decision-making processes. His appointment underscores the governor’s commitment to assembling a diverse team of advisors to ensure comprehensive and inclusive governance.”