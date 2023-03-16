From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Chairman, Elders Council of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has assured the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, of their support as he takes his battle to the court.

Iwuanyanwu, in a statement, yesterday, also thanked Nigerians for their massive support for Obi.

The elder statesman also promised Ohanaeze’s support for whoever wins in the current litigations instituted by the various candidates.

“I wish on behalf of Ohanaeze Council of Elders worldwide to express our profound gratitude to all Nigerians from the six geopolitical zones who supported Obi during the just concluded presidential election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Obi was not a candidate of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, rather he was a candidate of many patriotic and concerned Nigerians who wanted a change for a new Nigeria.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo, however, was conscious of the fact that under normal condition and by the zoning principle, the president of Nigeria in the present dispensation should come from the South East of the country.

“To our surprise, some powerful groups did everything possible to deny the South East the opportunity to realise this. Most patriotic Nigerians were disappointed with the situation.

“The South East prayed to God and no doubt Obi’s emergence is God’s answer to our prayers for a president who would rise to the grave challenges of leadership in Nigeria.

“The Ohanaeze Council of Elders is very proud and happy to observe that Obi’s campaign and election were championed and led by Nigerians who are not Igbo. This experience has re-enforced our confidence in the Nigerian project.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo has other Igbo candidates contesting for president in other political parties, after a thorough analysis, Ohanaeze Ndigbo was convinced that Obi possesses all the qualities required to give Nigerians the good leadership the country deserves at this time.

“I want to, on behalf of Ohanaeze Council of Elders, express our appreciation to the various groups like Afenifere, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the Middle Belt Forum and many other groups that supported Obi for president.

“Ohanaeze is aware that Obi has gone to court to seek justice on the outcome of the presidential election. We want to state that Obi has got our support.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo, however, will abide by the judgement of the court. Whoever emerges can count on our support.

“The elders are grateful to the various groups and we reaffirm our plan to have a peace summit in Igboland after the elections. We must join hands to build Igboland and Nigeria where there will be peace, progress and development,” he said in the statement