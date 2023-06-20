From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE), said on Monday, that efforts over the years to equip nomads with formal education has yielded results as the literacy level among the nomads and people in same category has risen to 19 per cent.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Bashir Usman, told journalists at a workshop for review/development of pupil’s texts in three subject areas, namely, Islamic Religious Studies (IRS), Christian Religious Studies (CRS) and History, that the Commission has put in efforts of the years, and the results are beginning to show up.

He said: “These three subjects were reintroduced into the school curriculum recently after several years of absence. It was just recently that they were recently separated as they were merged with social studies. In response to that, we have to develop new text and re-introduce it into the school curriculum.

He recalled that, over three decades ago the NCNE was established, survey was conducted to ascertain the literacy level of nomads, and it was discovered that the literacy level was at 0.29 per cent.

“But as at 2022, Federal Ministry of Education confirmed that the literacy level has risen to 19 per cent. It’s a reflection of the level of work that the Commission has done oven the years to provide formal education to these nomads and other other people in that category.”

He confirmed that work on the subjects would also help NCNE and its clientele to improve on whatever they do to improve on education of the nomads. “It will enable them improve on their knowledge of the subjects as being the case in the sedentary education system,” he added.

NCNE’s Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Dr. Rose Nwaji, in her remarks, maintained that NCNE places a high premium on the development of textual materials, bearing in mind the dearth of textual materials in nomadic schools.

She said the availability of instructional materials in nomadic schools is an important element in teaching and learning process, and it’s central to the attainment of the objectives of Nomadic Education Programme (NEP), hence the workshop which marks a milestone in the Commission’s effort to lay a solid foundation for the education of nomadic children.

She stated that the objectives of the workshop was to develop pupil’s texts in the three subject areas of IRS, CRS and History (Pastoralists), to ensure attainment of national standards of basic education in Nigeria; develop pupil’s texts that can provide proper instructions on the use synchronized of curriculum; determine the relevance of the materials to the socio-cultural values of nomads; and produce hard draft copies of the newly developed pupil’s texts.

She stated that textual materials requires a rethinking of what pupils and teachers at each level need to know and be able to do, that can promote learning. “Pupil’s materials holds a prominent role in the children’s personal development since the reader becomes emotionally attached with the story and thus, has positive effects not only on the personal growth but also on the whole learning process.”

She was optimistic that the workshop will provide basis for stronger foundation in educating nomadic children especially, as it will take due cognisance of the peculiarities, background and environment of the target groups.

She asked participants to expect tough task works, expressing confidence in the ability of the resource persons who are experts in their chosen field to come up with the instructional materials that would be at par with what is obtained in the conventional school system.