By charity nwakaudu

The Executive Director LiteFinance, Alexandr Mestovski, has assured Nigerians of improved economy through job creation and empowerment which are essential drivers and catalysts for development .

In a statement through the media group, Mestovski said Nigerians would benefit from cooperation with LiteFinance in the near future.

He gave this assurance at the LiteFinance 2021 Awards 2021 where a Hyundai Tucson evolution GLS2.0L AT was awarded to one lucky customer of LiteFinance in Nigeria, together with other items like cash, a MacBook, an iPhone, etc.,”At the end of 2023, we will hold another gala dinner and award ceremony of this kind for partners and traders to show our appreciation.”LiteFinance has offered its clients access to liquidity in the currency, commodity, and stock markets for many years, making it an exceptional experience in the Forex market. Also, eight years ago, LiteFinance was one of the first brokers to launch cryptocurrency trading. Its clients have access to cryptocurrency markets and can get profits from this most volatile and promising market with affordable conditions.”Trading with LiteFinance represents a high-performance platform, low floating spreads, market execution with no re-quotes, professional assistance, educational tutorials, and access to exclusive analytical materials and trading signals.”, according to his description of the service.” Following all of its previous achievements, the broker doesn’t stop and continuously advances, constantly upgrading the quality of its services.”There are numerous unquestionable benefits to using an electronic communication network (ECN): trades are sent directly to liquidity traders, best market prices available, no broker’s intervention and no dealing desk, instant market execution with no re-quotes, no conflict of interests and no dealing desk, no limits on trading strategies.”, he said.

LiteFinance Nigerian Representatives, Mr. Aisokhina Ehis and Mr. Okwudili Ugochukwu, have expressed their appreciation to the official partners of the ceremony.They thanked the nominees and the winners for their efforts in promoting the growth of the electronic communication network brokers market in the country.The LiteFinance yearly Awards in Nigeria were created to recognize and acknowledge the achievements of individuals and companies contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s financial and technology ecosystem.