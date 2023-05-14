…Calls for support

By Doris Obinna

The Ikeja Metro Lions Club International, District 404B2 Nigeria has fully renovated the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos State as part of its activities for year 2022-2023 Lions Service Year.

The club at the dinner, tagged: “Dinner with the Titans & Rewarding Excellence held at the weekend in Lagos, to raise funds for the club’s core project as well as appreciate the Lions and friends who have added value during this Lions Service Year.

Speaking, the Club President, Godson Anigbo, said, “even though project is yet to be completed, the project is a noble one reason we are calling for support from philanthropists and well-meaning Nigerians to ensure the completion of the project.

“Ikeja Metro Lions Club is counting on you for the completion of this noble project. Your financial support is crucial to our efforts to solve the problems in the health sector of our dear Lagos State and indeed our country Nigeria.

“We truly believe that the government needs to be supported and assisted to ensure we jointly build a better and healthier nation. It’s all about collaboration and partnering with the government in this health sector. We came into the hospital and we saw a need and we are already solving the problems by renovating the ICU.

“It is at 100 per cent now. We have started buying medical equipment to enable us to equip the ICU. We hope to commission it on or before the end of May.”

The core project and fundraising committee chairperson, Blessing Umebali, said the impact of renovating and equipping the ICU Gbagada General Hospital will go a long way to save lives of the citizens thereby making live worth living.

“The whole essence of life is to uplift one another no matter how little, because kindness is like a baton when you have it you pass it on to the next person. Every living soul should be a part of community service activities, so as to assist the government in touching the lives of the people, especially the poor and needy in our society.

“Sometime in October last year, the club president, and myself made a visit to the Gbagada General Hospital in search of a need assessment project to embark upon, on getting we were told that 95 per cent of the patients brought to the hospital of whom were referred to ICU lost their lives on their way.

“This storyline actually inspired us to take it upon ourselves and, as we speak, the renovation is at 100 per cent ready. We have bought some equipment to enable us to equip the ICU, we are looking at sometime this month hopefully to commission the project,” she stated.

Awards were presented to those who have made marks and also distinguished themselves during their calls to duties.

Dignitaries who graced the event include; District Governor, 404B2, Aare Olalekan Owolabi; District Governor, 404B1, Lady Kema B. Ashibuogwu; a Human Rights Activist, Mr. Emmanuel UmohInyang; Past Council Chairperson, Engr. Jaiye Balogun; past District Governor, Dr. Olufunke Adebajo; past District Governor, Wesley Kafidiya; past District Governor and Constitutional Area 8B Leader, Taiwo Adewunmi ; immediate past District Governor, Otunba Kayode Oshinuga; a motivational Speaker, Mr. Uche Nwosu; amongst others .