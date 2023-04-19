By Steve Agbota

Lilypond Export Command of the Nigeria Customs Service on Wednesday said that it processed export goods worth N86.426 billion, which is equivalent to free on-board value (FOB) of $204.656 million within the first quarter of 2023.

The Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Babandede Mohammed stated this during a press briefing in Lagos, said that within the period under review, the command has processed non-oil export with a total tonnage of 118,184.96.

He revealed that the items processed are agricultural produce like Cocoa Beans, Cashew Nuts, Sesame seeds, Hibiscus flower, Soya beans and Ginger.

He added that other items exported are mineral resources such as Lithium Ore, Manganese Ore, and Zircon Sand to mention but a few, adding that manufactured goods exported are Instant Noodles, Cosmetics, Cigarettes and Beverages.

“Lilypond Export Command despite being a new Command has recorded some achievements. The command has drastically reduced delay in export processing, makes the business of export effective and efficient since all agencies are domiciled in one place as a one stop shop

“It has reduced congestion along the access roads to the port and also inside the port terminals, giving space for Import containers, it has reduced cost of Export business, it has reduced the issue of contract cancellation. The issue of pilfering of cargo has been eliminated and released containers can access the port within 48 hours for loading on to awaiting vessel,” he said.

However, he said the command in collaboration with shipping lines have reduced the turnaround time of a vessel, which decreases the cost of shipping, adding that Lilypond Export Command has completely erased the issue of rejection and return of the nation’s Agro-produce, which is usually caused by delay and lack of requisite phytosanitary certificates.

“The Nigeria Customs Service in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority approved the establishment of Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) with the mandate to undertake stuffing, examination, and document processing for non-oil export cargos accessing the Lagos Ports by road, rail and barges.

“This establishment is geared towards fast-tracking export businesses for quick turnover, to ensure proper documentation and repatriation of export proceeds back to the country and to decongest the ports and all the roads leading to the ports,” he said.

