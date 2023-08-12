By Rita Okoye

Bringing authenticity and originality to the world of music, fast rising singer, Adu Olubi aka Rizzule, has returned with a new single, Like A Normal Thing.

The single is coming after the success of his debut album, Yoke of Africa featuring a wide range of artistes.

Rizzule’s passion for business and his love for Africa’s original arts and culture shines through in Like a Normal Thing. The track effortlessly blends different musical influences, creating a harmonious and original sound that is captivating.

Rizzule is constantly pushing boundaries and delivering music that speaks to the hearts of people all over the world.