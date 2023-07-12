From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A lightning strike reportedly killed three suspected kidnappers in the agrarian Oro Ago community in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident, linked to the efforts of a local vigilante team in the Igbomina Kwara axis aimed at checking security challenges in the area, happened three days ago.

In a viral video of the incident, it was gathered that the victims of the lightning strike were suspected members of an eight-man kidnap gang, who reportedly operated in Iwo, in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara state about two weeks ago.

The one-minute-13-second video clip made available to newsmen in Ilorin Wednesday showed decomposing bodies of three young persons, presumably in their 20s, already burnt beyond recognition in a bush, with flies all over the scene.

The voice in the short video clip said that: “We’re members of the vigilance team in Igbomina Kwara. Our efforts against those perpetrating evil and kidnapping people in our area had yielded fruits. Thunderstrike struck them dead. Three of them. God will continue to make us successful against the evil doers. We shall overcome them all by the grace of God. Thank you all.”

Another video clip showed some Fulani herders, said to be relations of the victims of the lightning strike, in a bush, bemoaning their loss. They ascribed the incident to act of God that cannot be questioned by anyone, saying that lightning strike is from God and can never be man-made.

A source among the Oro-Ago Development Union (ODU), a sociocultural organization of indigenes of the area, confirmed the incident, saying that members of the vigilance team in the area briefed the organization on the development.

Speaking on the incident, the state Police commissioner, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, said that the command and its men had already commenced investigation on the development.

The Police boss said that veracity of the incident would be ascertained after diligent investigation.

Meanwhile, Daily Sun reports that in a bid to stem the tides of crime and criminality in the area, the Iwo Community recently constructed and donated a Divisional Police Station as well as hilux patrol vehicle and three motorcycles to the Nigeria Police through it’s acting Inspector General, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

The facility was received on behalf of the immediate past commissioner of police in the state, AIG Paul Odama who is now in charge of Federal Operation at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.