As the trailer of Light in The Dark, produced and directed by Ekene Som Mekwunye continues to win rave reviews, the producer of the movie has revealed that the movie will hit cinemas across the country on January 25.

Speaking Mekwunye said: “Since the release of of the trailer of Light in the Dark a few days ago, it has raised the anticipation of movie buffs who have been looking forward to seeing the star studded movie which hits cinemas January 25.”

Featuring Joke Silva, Rita Dominic, Kalu Ikeagwu, Ngozi Nwosu, Saidi Balogun, Kiki Omeili, Nonso Odogwu, Big Mickey, Prince Unigwe and Angel Onyinyechi among a host of others, Ekene added that Light in the Dark is a compelling story that would hold viewers’ glued to their TV screens.

He adds: “Light in the Dark tells the story of two lovers who against the wish and permission of their mothers become a couple and begin a family and are willing to go to any length for their love. It features an A-list cast with a great story line. Movie buffs should keep a date with us on January 25.”

Among others, multiple award winning Mekwunye who is the CEO of Riverside Productions and a Hollywood trained filmmaker is the brains behind movies like Sylvia, Oblivious and The Encounter.

He has also received a lot of international reviews from platforms like Newsweek Magazine. Among others he worked at MTV Shuga and MNET and studied Filmmaking at NYFA Universal Studios in Los Angeles.