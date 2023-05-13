By Chinenye Anuforo

Life Continental Beer begins its quest to crown the next highlife music superstar in the 5th edition of Hi-Life Fest music talent show, themed “Turu Ugo Lota” as the show begins airing this Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The journey which began with auditions held across major South-Eastern cities – Aba, Enugu, Onitsha and Awka saw hundreds of music talents display their vocal dexterity, stage art and love for highlife music in a bid to qualify for the keenly contested music talent show and be crowned the next King of Hi-Life.

Only sixteen (16) talents qualified to join the contest and are set to slug it out for the coveted crown. The contestants will dive into an exciting musical adventure as they work with fellow performers and industry veterans for the grand prize of N50 Million.

Sharing his excitement about the music show, the Senior Brand Manager, Life Beer, Oluyemi Ekundayo explained that the annual competition, in its fifth year, is set to keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

“We are excited about the show, but most especially, the unique talents that we have identified during the auditions as they are embodiments of raw talents. We have made it our responsibility to provide a platform for these incredible musicians to showcase their skills and represent the rich culture and heritage of the East and are very sure that the viewers are in for a great show this season,” he enthused.

The show which will be hosted by talented Nollywood actor and model, Jideofor Ekene, promises to be exceptional. Get ready for the premiere episode airing on May 14th, 2023. Tune in to Sound city and OnTV on DSTV every Sunday from 8pm to 9pm for the live show and repeat broadcast every Saturday 8pm to 9pm.