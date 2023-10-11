From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Concerned Youths for the Political Liberation of Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, has decried what it alleged as political marginalisation of Nsukwa clan in the scheme of things within the locality.

Aniocha South is made up of eleven wards recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which spread across the three clans of Nsukwa, Ogwashi and Ubulu.

Although political positions are believed to be rotated among the three clans, the concerned youths have raised alarm that Nsukwa has been politically emasculated and shortchanged by Ogwashi and Ubulu.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, the group represented by Isioma Okpor,Andrew Okolie and Kester Obodo, called on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to take deliberate steps to correct the political imbalance in the locality.

Okpor who spoke, said Nsukwa with four wards, has always voted for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state since the inception of democracy, alleging however that the clan was hardly considered when allocating positions whether appointive or elective.

He called on the leadership of the PDP to deny the incumbent chairman of the council, Jude Chukwuwike Ugbah, a second term ticket by zoning the chairmanship position to Nsukwa clan in next year’s local government election.

“There are two elective offices (House of Assembly and LGA chairman), and at least one appointive position (commissioner). And has been the practice, these three offices are shared among the three clans in no special order.

“Presently, Ogwashi clan has the House of Assembly while Ubulu clan is holding both the appointive position of commissioner (Joan Onyemaechi) and the council chairman, and curiously both of them are siblings of same parents.

“As painful as this is, Nsukwa clan indigenes, as loyal party men have not resorted to self help but have trusted the state and party leadership to address the marginalisation by zoning the chairmanship seat to Nsukwa,” he said.

Okpor accused the commissioner of orchestrating plots to truncate plans to zone the chairmanship seat to Nsukwa, alleging that she was inordinately pursuing an incorrect political ambition to have Mr. Ugbah retain the seat.

He said the PDP had always flourished by upholding the principles of equity, fairness and inclusion in the management and distribution of political positions, adding that the party might be heading for doom if the situation in Aniocha South is overlooked.

But in a swift reaction, the commissioner, Joan Onyemaechi, said there were no issues in Aniocha South, adding that the party operates an undocumented zoning formula for three elective positions of party chairman, council chairman and House of Assembly.

She said the position of commissioner was not part of the zoning arrangement, explaining that the governor was at liberty to appoint anybody from any part of the local government into the position.

“Our zoning formula is intact, and you only zone what you have. So, the commissionership slot is not zoned, it is at the discretion of the governor. But the three positions that are zoned are still intact.

“Ogwashi completed their tenures as council chairman, Ubulu will complete the two terms in 2027 by the grace of God. Then, it will be the turn of Nsukwa clan to produce the council chairman. Majority of the reasonable Nsukwa clan people are with the local government in the zoning arrangement, take my word to the market,” she added.