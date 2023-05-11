BY PHILIP NWOSU

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Major General Obinna Ajunwa has called on officers of the command to leverage on the benefit of the 2023 officers training week and learn what they are expected to do when deployed to crisis torn areas.

General Ajunwa spoke at the opening of the training week with the theme “Enhancing Operational Preparedness of officers for participation in joint and multi-agency operation”

The training week it was learnt was part of efforts to develop effective leadership skills among Officers within 81 Division Area of Responsibility.

General Ajunwa who was represented by the Division Training Officer, Brigadier General Oluwole Davies, in his opening remarks at the 3-day event enjoined participants to leverage on the importance, objectives and benefits of the training.

The GOC noted that the lectures and topics were carefully selected to equip and also provide the platform to enhance command and leadership proficiency amongst Officers.

He said the training was designed as a form of mentorship for junior commanders through cross-fertilization of ideas and sharing Operations, command and field experiences. The GOC advised them to take advantage of the programme to build their leadership skills to enable them function optimally in their respective commands.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya for his commitment and support in activating this year’s Officers’ Training Week and the Army Headquarters Department of Training for selecting an appropriate theme, considering it very apt in proffering solutions to contemporary security challenges in 81 Division AOR in particular and the country in general.

Earlier, while declaring the event open the Special Guest of Honour and Commander, Corps of Supply and Transport, Major General Erema Akerejola, represented by Brigadier General Williams Etuk stated that the training was in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision, “to Have a Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Mission Within A Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria”, described the training week as quite handy and the theme very apt.

He expressed optimism that the participants would improve their knowledge, skills and competence in military operations. General Akerejola enjoined the Officers to dedicate adequate time and efforts to ruminate on lectures delivered during the training sessions so as to enrich their chosen career as well as improve their overall performance in responding to situations in 81 Division and indeed the Nigerian Army.

In his lecture titled Counter Insurgency Operations My Command Experience, the commander 81 Division Garrison Brigadier General Musa Sadiq narrated his experience in the North East several years ago.