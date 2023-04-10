Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, urged Nigerian leaders to reflect on the sacrifices and lessons of Easter celebration and use the opportunity to redress inherent injustice in order to bring peace and unity in the land.

He said the challenges of an unfavourable economy, insecurity and growing dissent among the various ethnic nationalities in the country can be reversed if justice, equity and fairness becomes the hallmark of leadership in the country.

The governor said deliberate efforts should be made to give every part of the country a sense of belonging.

He, however, cautioned against resort to violence by some aggrieved persons in a bid to redress perceived injuries or injustices saying, “no matter the anger in a man’s mind, seeking for justice must be done within the ambit of the law.”