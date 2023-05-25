From Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Thursday, approved the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC) with immediate effect.

The dissolved members of the cabinet included Commissioners and Special Advisers who had served in the first tenure of the administration.

The announcement of the dissolution was made by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Ibrahim Kashim while briefing journalists on the outcome of the valedictory session of the State Executive Council held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Bauchi.

Kashim said that others affected were Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Personal Assistants and other political appointess heading various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

He said the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff and the Principal Private Secretary retained their position till after the inauguration of.the second tenure May 29. ,

The SSG explained tbat during the meeting, Governor Bala Mohammed thanked the outgoing cabinet members for their positive contributions towards the successes achieved by his administration in the first tenure.

Earlier while addressing the SEC in a valedictory session, Governor Mohammed said it was not his intention to drop his Deputy, Senator Baba Tela as running mate fir his second tenure but was compelled to do so due to political permutations. ,

“This cabinet was the engine room of the administration, my Deputy, even though I am not going with him for the second term was part and parcel of my administration because we were there in the same political party but it was permutations that left him out of the system.”

He said his appointees had been wonderful in their service to the people of the state in the last 4 years.

” Let us find it to forgive each other because there is no way we would not have offended each other. I have forgiven you, you too should find it in your hearts to forgive my shortcomings, they were done in the best interest of the state”

He said the successes of his first tenure was due to the support and cooperation of the members of the dissolved cabinet.

The Governor said he felts fulfilled that his administration had been able to fulfil all the campaign promises in the areas of infrastructures, health, education and provision of agricultural inputs among others. W

He promised to build on the successes of the first tenure especially in the area of human capital development.

He thanked the people of the state and we’ll wishers who believed and appreciated the sacrifices and efforts made by his administration.

Governor Mohammed expressed delight that his administration had been recognized for the successes recorded through many awards won both from local and international organisations for effective service delivery.

Among areas the administration had scored high included Primary Healthcare Development, ease of doing business and transparency in financial dealings as well as public procurement and due process. e

The governor said the recognition would serve as motivation do do better in the forthcoming administration.

“We can still do better for the good of the people of the state,” he said

“We are not doing it with our personal resources, it is not our family money, we are doing it with the resources of the people of Bauchi State.”

He assured that the next four years would be more eventful as it would be devoted to more development efforts and urged the people to continue 5o support him