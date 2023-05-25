From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr Sikiru Akande, has called on Nigerians to see security of the nation as a business concern for all.

Akande who is the AIG in charge of Zone XI, Osogbo, gave the charge in Osogbo, Osun State during a chat with Journalists at his office, on Thursday.

The AIG who is bowing out of the service from the Nigerian Police Force on Friday, maintained that all hands must be on deck to rid the society of criminals.

He said, “It’s high time we all realize that securing our land is not the sole responsibility of security agents or the police alone. Rather, it should be seen as a business for all.That’s when we can rid our society of criminals disturbing our neighborhood.”

Akande insisted that the call has become imperative because thcommittingting various crimes are people and not spirit; stressing that “simple information about these criminals, their activities and those with the tendency of engaging in nefarious activities, will go a long way in assisting the security agents curbing their negative activities in the land.”

On how the Nigerian Police could be improved to meet increasing societal security challenges, the AIG implored the authorities to continue to deploy modern gadgets obtainable in other climes while at the same time not compromising the regular training of men and officers of the force.

Akande expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve the nation at all levels he had been to, saying “This, I never take for granted. Indeed, I cherish my journey in the Police Force; the people I met, the places I have been to, and the services I have rendered which are appreciated.”

He appreciated former President Goodluck Jonathan, and President Muhammadu Buhari, who he said without any sentiment, allowed him to provide route security for them and their families, adding, “I deeply appreciate them and others in the course of my duties.”

Meanwhile, he has expressed his readiness to continue to serve the country in whatever capacity he might be needed in the nearest future.