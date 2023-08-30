From Uche Usim, Abuja

Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr Tony Elumelu, has charged political and corporate leaders in Nigeria to bury individual interests and champion programmes and initiatives that will turn around the fortunes of the country to the ultimate benefit of the citizens.

He gave the charge at the recently-held annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

According to him, strategic efforts must be made towards dismantling all differences that stall the building of a strong nation.

Elumelu said it was disheartening that a blessed country like Nigeria with all the abundant human and material resources has a bulk of her citizens wallowing in poverty.

He said: “Let history remember us not for our individual achievements, not for the balances in our bank accounts but for our collective efforts in building a nation that stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the entire black race.

“We know too well the reality of Nigeria at home. We know our energy deficits, we experience the disillusionment of our youth, manifested in the tragic loss of talent, as our young, at times, and at great risk to themselves, seek opportunities abroad. Opportunities that our fertile, bountiful country should supply.

“We see the plundering of our commonwealth through oil theft and pipeline destruction in broad daylight!

“We experience every day the impact of climate change. We see our loved ones kidnapped and killed. Insecurity breeds disorder, feeds intolerance and destroys opportunity. Our country has experienced division – unnecessary division and the squandering of heritage”.

The Heirs Holdings boss also stated that at the core of nation-building lies an intricate process of forging a cohesive, harmonious, and united society, out of diverse individuals, culture, and ideologies.

“Transforming Nigeria is a journey that demands our collective dedication, building across political affiliations, ethnic differences, and socioeconomic differences. One that is not the responsibility of our government alone.

Great nations start with great people, not just great leaders,” Elumelu added.