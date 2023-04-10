From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke has described Easter as a celebration of victory and counselled Nigerians to cue into the celebration for a total transformation in all spheres of their lives.

Archbishop who spoke during a homily inside the Onitsha Correctional Custodial Centre yesterday while celebrating with the inmates said nothing is impossible with God, while nothing also happens by accident or mistakes in the affairs of God.

The Archbishop who showered the inmates with various gift items charged them to have faith and be prayerful reminding them that God did not forsake the Israelites when they called on to him while facing imminent danger from the Egyptians who were pursuing them as they approached the Red Sea.

He charged the people to move forward with fidelity, faith and total abandonment to the will of God, noting that with faith one can do greater things.

“The resurrection of Christ from death teaches us many things-that nothing is impossible before God. That the people didn’t understand or some didn’t believe it makes no difference. In your own personal life, don’t give up. Anything challenging happening in your life, follow it with faith and prayers, if you have faith, you will see God’s glory.

“When we celebrate Easter, we celebrate victory, the God who defied impossibilities. The people could not understand the resurrection mystery because they have not seen anyone who did that before. As we celebrate, let us have the resolution to follow God and move forward with faith and fidelity to the will of God with submission and acceptance to divine providence. Our God is a God of victory and I pray that this Easter will transform our lives” he said.

Archbishop Okeke also announced to the cheering of the congregation that the authorities of the Federal Corrections, Abuja has given written approval for the fencing of the ultramodern multi-skill acquisition centre he is building for the inmates and that all things being equal, the centre will be commissioned by October this year to commemorate his birthday.

Chaplain of Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Chaplaincy inside the Correctional facility, Rev. Fr. Nnamdi Okpalugo while expressing the gratitude of the community to the Archbishop extolled his numerous virtues and his avowed commitment to the welfare of the inmates which the Archbishop has exhibited over the years through the provision and reticulation of water supply in the centre to the extent that the inmates enjoy shower facilities in their cells.