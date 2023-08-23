Every human being born into this world embarks on a life journey that ultimately ends either gloriously or in disaster, depending on the person’s strength.

Notable philosophers would say, “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” Listening to the testimony of Lieutenant General Lucky Irabor recently at the RCCG Throne Room in Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, he was more at home with members of the church, as their firebrand Pastor Tunde, General Irabor were ably surrounded by his successor, the Chief of Defence, General Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, chairman of the Police Service Commission, IGP Solomon Arase (retd.), and former Secretary to the Federal Government Boss Gida Mustapha.

All were with their wives, while Mrs. Kayode Egbetokun represented her husband, the IGP. It was a satisfactory roll call as Irabor narrated how his life’s journey started in a rustic village in Aliokpu Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, with an indelible experience at the age of three when he was saved by a street mad man who helped him after a serious nail injury that pierced into his foot while rolling a disused tyre. He remembered God that saved him was the same God that presented two job opportunities with the Nigerian Army and the NNPC, noting that though he missed the oil company employment, God opened the way for him in the military and had been with him all the over four decades in the army and he got to the top of his career.

Most personalities in General Irabor’s shoes would ascribe such feats to their personal strength and ability. They would rather beat their chest and congratulate themselves, instead of ascribing such outstanding superlative achievement to Almighty God. Many, of course, would boost their ego before others.

The holy scripture says in 1 Corinthians 4:7, “For who maketh thee to differ from another? And what hast thou that thou didst not receive? Now if thou didst receive it, why dost thou glory, as if thou hadst not received it?

“What do you have that you did not receive? And if you did receive it, why do you boast as though you did not? Already you have all you want.”

Those who spoke about General Irabor, including his pastor, spoke glowingly about his humility and unassuming disposition. A protocol officer in the church said, “I love the General because of his simplicity, yet you will know he is a General. He reminds me of King David in the Bible who was a notable warrior that danced before the people and his God.”

No wonder he overcame every battle of life that surfaced before him. He was among the Nigerian troops that fought the Liberian and Sierra Leone war an was in the Eastern Europe war.

At home, he decimated the Boko Haram terrorists, recapturing 11 local government areas from them as the leader of the Operation Lafia Dole in the northeastern war zone of the country between 2010 and 2021. Yet his God saved him as he emerged from those horrifying wars without a scratch. General Irabor danced, praised and glorified his God before the congregation of RCCG and other service chiefs, sending a message that, no matter what one becomes in life, he or she should continue to be humble and not be puffed up like a bloated puff-puff. Military men are usually perceived to be made of sterner stuff, exuding a larger-than-life, make-believe aura.

Many parade humility, yet inside them is the spirit of courage and boldness. His belief in the country as expressed by him is unshakeable as he called on Nigerian youths to discountenance what is happening and reaffirm their belief in the country by insisting that Nigeria would still be great.

He urged them not to lose hope in the country, adding that not every government worker stole from the coffers of the government. He noted that there were still many who did not steal while in office. Such sermons of should constantly be preached at security institutions across the country.

Sanity and probity, with discipline, that had been known and associated with security agencies, especially the army, should be encouraged. I recall my early school years at Lagos City College, Yaba, when soldiers were our daily attraction as we would march, trailing them from Lafiaji to Yaba, being our final destination.

That was the excitement that thrilled children and many Nigerian, whenever they saw a soldier or police officer in those days. Such has faded away, sequel to the infiltration of bad eggs and wrong information.

A time was when Nigerians loved and appreciated the army and the police. They saw the police as their friends and the military as their national protectors. Should an elderly person try to cross the road, he or she would instantly be assisted by either the police or Good Samaritans in the society. Security agents were never associated with corruption nor were they accused of collecting bribe before someone could obtain justice.

Thank goodness all the serving service chiefs were around and seated to listen to their former boss, who, under spiritual anointing, preached against unwholesome behaviour, and patriotism to the country.

General Irabor’s grass-to-grace story became a sermon. A 20-minute sermon essentially predicated on a central theme to thank and glorify God for all His goodness, blessings and favour throughout his military career. A life worthy of emulation is a life of thankfulness and appreciation to God for His faithfulness. In fact, the thunderous applause that followed his sermon was evidence that everyone in that church joined the generals in thanking God for protecting one of their own.

Also, God’s protection should be extended to all the military personnel at the war fronts across the globe. Many politically-minded members of the church were expecting the respected General to have used the occasion to advice the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Bola Tinubu, on the imbroglio and stand-off between ECOWAS and the junta in the Republic of Niger.

Security File wishes General Lucky Irabor a splendid retirement.

