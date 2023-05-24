From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

People Afflicted with Leprosy (PAL) in Delta State on Wednesday demanded that the state government should begin the payment of N30,000 minimum wage as their monthly stipends.

The outgoing administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been consistent in the payment of N8,000 stipend to each member of PAL.

However, the beneficiaries now want over 200% increment with their demand for the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for them by the in-coming administration of Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori.

PAL in a congratulatory message to the governor-elect, Oborevwori, from their settlement in Eku, Ethiope East council, explained that the proposed amount would go a long way to reduce their financial burden.

They commended Okowa for his resilience towards the sufferings of the PALs by consistently paying each of them the sum of N8,000 monthly.

Chairman of the ex-lepers, Mr. Paul Oke who signed the letter, said their members go through untold hardship everyday following the perception of the public about them.

“Nobody wants to get closer to us, we beg to survive although some of us do menial jobs. In a country where the cost of food and services has skyrocketed, one can imagine what N8,000 can do for a PAL and his family.

“That is why we are appealing to the in-coming governor to consider us for a minimum wage. He should also rehabilitate the lepers settlement to give us a sense of belonging. Our members voted for him so he should not forget us,” Oke stated.

The lepers said no doubt, Oborevwori would do better as he had already proved his mettle as Speaker of six years at the state House of Assembly.

The chairman commended Okowa for transforming the state especially in the areas of over 2,000km of road network, health, education, and skill acquisition programs amongst others.