By Steve Agbota

The board of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL) – the promoters of Lekki Deep Sea Port – have approved the promotions of Weiliang Willian Zhong and Daniel Odibe as the new Chief Technical Officer and Deputy Chief Operating Officer of the company, respectively.

Until his promotion, Weiliang Willian Zhong was Deputy Chief Operations Officer. As the new Chief Technical Officer, Zhong will organize and monitor all technical activities, ensure compliance with all objectives, prepare appropriate budgets, coordinate with multiple staff and monitor all equipment and civil assets.

With over 12 years’ experience in the maritime industry, he is an expert in coastal and port engineering, design management, interface management and project management. He holds a Master of Port engineering degree from China Hohai University.

As Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Danie l Odibe will be responsible for managing daily port operation activities concerning Health, Security, Safety, and Environment, as well as spearheading the development, communication, and implementation of effective growth strategies around port operations.

He will also align the port operating processes across port users and relevant stakeholders to ensure maximum performance at Lekki Port and create effective measurement tools to gauge the efficiency and effectiveness of internal and external processes.

Before his promotion, Odibe was the Head of Procurement and Government Relations at Lekki Port. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration (Port Management) from Lloyds University, United Kingdom, and has worked in the maritime industry for over 17 years.