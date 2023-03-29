The Board of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), the promoters of Lekki Deep Sea Port, has announced the appointments of Adesuwa Ladoja and Dineshi Rathi as Executive Director and Non Executive Director respectively, with immediate effect. The Board approved the appointments during the meeting held on Wednesday, March 29, 2022.

Before this elevation as Executive Director of the company, Ladoja had been with the company for over a decade. She previously served as the Legal Counsel and later as Chief Relationship Officer, overseeing the critical task of managing the company’s relationship with all its key stakeholders.

Ladoja is a lawyer, notary public, qualified chartered accountant, tax consultant & company secretary. She has worked previously in the leading law firm of Ajumogobia & Okeke and KPMG Professional Services (formerly Andersen), and has had a niche practice in infrastructure development, regulation and infrastructure funding gap in Nigeria. She was educated at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria (LL.B Hons) and King’s College, University of London (LLM International Business Law). She joined Lekki Port in 2012 where she has worked from then to date as a member of the multi-jurisdiction team that brought the Lekki Deep Sea Port project to reality. She is a founding trustee of United for Kids Foundation. She will act as one of the representatives of the majority shareholder, China Habour Engineering Company on the board of directors.

Dinesh Rathi, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Free Zone Company, will represent the interest of Tolaram on the board. Dinesh is a member of the leadership team at Tolaram, a Singapore-headquartered conglomerate with major interests in Africa. He is leading the infrastructure vertical in Nigeria which involves the development and operations of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). He has worked in Nigeria for 18 years in a variety of positions with a focus on finance, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, manufacturing, and projects. Dinesh formerly held positions at Unilever and the Corporate Banking division of ICICI Bank. He is a Chartered Accountant by qualification and has also completed his Management Education Program at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Dinesh is passionate about leveraging the core principles of sustainability in the development and operations of the SEZ in Nigeria and creating a significant socio-economic impact.

The duo of Adesuwa Ladoja & Dinesh Rathi are expected to bring their rich wealth of experience and knowledge to the board as Lekki Port prepares to commence commercial operations.