Leicester City is battling to keep hold of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho ahead of the January transfer window.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who reported that Leicester could be forced into letting the duo go if it cannot tie them down to fresh terms before then as their contracts expire at the end of the season.

This means the Foxes could lose them for free next summer, with January being the last chance to bring in a transfer fee for both stars.

TEAMtalk stated that Ndidi is in demand with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid having enquired about the midfielder, while Lyon and Monaco are also keen to bring him to France.

There is also interest from the Premier League with Tottenham, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brentford amongst those who are considering a January move for the Leicester star.

Both Ndidi and Iheanacho are key players for Leicester and with their push for a return to the Premier League going great so far, the Foxes will not want to lose any player midway through the campaign as it could derail their promotion charge.