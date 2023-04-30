…Lukman dismisses recommendations as mere opinion

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) and North-West zonal chairman, Salihu Moh Lukman, may be expelled by the ruling party for dragging the party’s national leadership to court, following the recommendations of the party’s National Legal Adviser, Ahmad Usman El- Marzuq.

The legal adviser, in the letter he sent to the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, recommended Lukman’s expulsion.

According to the letter he wrote on April 28, El-Marzuq said that, in his legal opinion, Lukman should be expelled for dragging Adamu and the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, to court over their failure to convene meetings of the relevant party organs as mandated by the APC Constitution.

He further maintained that having gone through the reliefs sought and the affidavit in support of the Plaintiff’s Originating Summons with a fine-tooth comb, it is his opinion that the suit borders mainly on the internal or domestic affairs of the party which has been held in a plethora of decided cases to be non-justiciable.

He said; “In the case of WAZIRI v. PDP & ANOR (2022) LPELR-58803(CA), it was held thus: “It is settled law that, no Court has the jurisdiction to hear and determine complaints or matters pertaining to intra-party disputes of political parties. It has long been settled by the Supreme Court in Onuoha v. Okafor & Ors. (1983) 14 NSCLR 494 at 499 – 507 that, where the relief sought is on leadership of or intra-party dispute between members of same political party or between a member or and the political party, only the party can resolve the dispute.

“This is because, a political party is a voluntary organization or association. Persons join political parties of their own choice, therefore, where there is any internal disagreement, it must be resolved by a majority decision of the members. That being so, any dispute over its internal affairs is not justiciable and no Court has jurisdiction to entertain an claim on such dispute,” he noted.

The legal adviser also cited several other cases, noting that issues bordering on the management of political parties have equally been held to be outside the jurisdiction of the Courts.

He explained that in the affidavit support of the Originating Summons, Lukman made heavy weather about the fact that the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) ought to be held every quarter in accordance with the provisions of the party’s Constitution and that failure to do has greatly affected the smooth administration of the party.

“However, a cursory look at Article 25.2 (i) of the party’s Constitution would reveal that it is not mandatory to convene a meeting of NEC every quarter as postulated by the Plaintiff rather it is at the discretion of the NWC or at the request in writing by one – third of the members of the NEC.

“For ease of reference, Article 25.2 (i) is reproduced hereunder as follows: ‘The National Executive Committee shall meet every quarter and or at any time decided by the National Working Committee or at the request made in writing by one – third of the members of the National Executive Committee, provided that not less than 14 days notice is given for the meeting’.

“From the above, it is clear that the party did not breach any provision of its Constitution by not calling for a meeting of NEC every quarter for the purpose of presenting activities of the Party to the members of NEC as alluded to by the Plaintiff and thus his suit ought to be dismissed by the Court for lacking in merit.

“The Plaintiff’s case revolves around the internal/domestic affairs of the party which can only be resolved through the internal dispute resolution machinery of the party. On this point see the Supreme Court case of OSAGIE & ORS vs ENOGHAMA & ORS (2022) LPELR – 58903.

“By resorting to a court action against the party, it is my recommendation that disciplinary measures in accordance with the party’s Constitution should be meted out against the Plaintiff particularly Article 21.5 (v) which states thus:

“Any member who files an action in Court of law against the party or any of its officers on any matter or matters relating to the discharge of duties of the Party without first exhausting the avenues for redress provided for in this Constitution shall automatically stand expelled from the party on filing such action and no appeal against expulsion as stipulated in this clause shall be entertained until the withdrawal of the action from Court by the member,” the legal adviser noted.

Responding, Lukman described the recommendation as a mere opinion, stressing; “My simple reaction is that I hope this will be tabled at the NWC meeting because its only then it will become a threat, for now the memo is just an opinion of the National Legal Adviser, but I will react it at the appropriate time. Thank you.”