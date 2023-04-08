From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Labour Party (LP), to leave the ruling party out of its travails as a sinking and dysfunctional party.

The ruling party said that it cannot understand why LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, should, in his irrational outburst involved APC accused the APC of colluding with police and other security agencies to invade and seize LP’s national secretariat.

In a statement signed by National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the ruling party noted that LP’s morbid obsession with APC is unfathomable and infantile, blaming APC for all its internal woes.

“With legs deep in quick sand, the embattled National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure, clawing desperately in search of firmer ground, baselessly blames the APC for his sinking and dysfunctional Party.

“In his irrational outburst, Abure accused the APC of colluding with police and other security agencies to invade and seize LP’s national secretariat and staging a crisis in that party.

“Total vindication of APC of any involvement in LP’s imbroglio was swiftly and categorically delivered by Mr Abure’s successor and Acting National Chairman of LP, Lamidi Apapa, who exonerated our great party of any interference in the party’s raging internal crisis.

“He clarified that the reported situation at the LP headquarters was a result of a legal process arising from the orders of a Federal Capital Territory High Court that barred Abure and other national officers of the party from parading themselves as such.

“The LP’s morbid obsession with APC is unfathomable and infantile, blaming APC for all its internal woes. Abure’s bogus claim follows Peter Obi’s unsubstantiated and vexatious claim that he was being hounded into exile by our party,” the statement read.

Reacting further, APC noted; “to be clear, APC is not responsible for Mr Abure’s travails. He will do well to focus his thin attention and energy on dealing with the many allegations of criminal conduct of forgery and financial impropriety leveled against him by his own party

“While the LP continues to grapple with its myriad woes and crying wolf where none exists, the APC will stay focused and committed to forming a new government to be led by the visionary President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he drives the Renewed Hope agenda, and consolidate on the many gains of the out-going President Buhari-administration,” APC added in the statement.