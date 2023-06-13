From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Sani Shinkafi, has condemned police invasion of the residences of immediate past Governor Zamafara State, Bello Mohammed Matallewe in Gusau and Maradun.

Shinkafi, in a statement, said it was outrageous, despicable, barbaric and impunity taken too far by the Police.

He called on the Inspector General of Police, Baba Alkali to order his personnel to vacate the occupied premises immediately.

He said: “I condemn in strong terms the invasion of former Governor Bello Mohammed Matallewe’s residences in Gusau and Maradun his home town in Zamfara State.

“It is outrageous, despicable, barbaric and impunity taken too far by the Police on June 9, 2023.

“It is inconceivable that the Police would invade the homes of the immediate past governor of Zamfara State few days after he handed over power peacefully to Governor Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party. Nigeria is governed by a rule of law, not might.

“All lovers of democracy should condemn this dastardly action of the nation’s law enforcement agents who took laws into their hands to invade Matallewe’s homes in Gusau and Maradun in Zamfara State and condoned off roads leading to the houses in flagrant violation of his fundamental human rights as enshrined in the 1999 constitution as amended. It is unfair, unjust and unacceptable.

“I call on the Inspector General of Police to order his personnel to vacate the occupied premises immediately. If the police think he has a case to answer due process of the law must be followed. Nigeria is not a banana republic.

“I strongly condemn this politically motivated action of the Police to embarrass, harass and intimidate the former governor of the state. This show of shame must stop to save our hard earned democracy.”