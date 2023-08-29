From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva, has warned the governor and rival in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to leave the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila out of his frustration ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

He was reacting to a publication in a national daily which alleged that he was behind attempts to blackmail Gbajabiamila in a bid to influence some federal board appointments and also influence the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postings in Bayelsa State to the APC’s favour.

Sylva in a statement said the publication was false and sordid as the depressed minds of its sponsors.

The statement said Sylva’s democratic credentials were not in doubt as they are in the public domain for all to see.

“Sylva’s democratic records are there for all to see. He is no cynic, nor is he one to seek victory or political success through illegitimate means. Sylva’s sincerity, patriotism and passion for progress have been his spur in what has now become a stellar journey of service,” he said.