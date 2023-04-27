By Henry Uche

Leadway Assurance says it was able to contain with internet hackers who attempted to intrude into its official website just recently.

A statement delivered by the company affirmed that the hydra -cyber and data crime attacking corporate organizations across sectors in the country would have cost them a lot if not for its surveillance over its soft and online resources.

The company assured that the potential threat to its network was disabled and have promptly deployed mitigation measures, adding that preliminary investigation into the criminal intrusion indicates that the attack was not successful.

“We have initiated our business continuity plan to ensure that proprietary information and data are secured. We would like to notify you that our essential operations have been restored and we are working tirelessly to ensure minimal disruptions to our operations.

“Protecting our customers’ data remains a top priority as we have done in the last 5 decades. We have and will continue to strengthen our network to ensure total protection from external intrusion,” the company stated.

Leadway call on its customers to ignore any unsolicited correspondence from any channel different from our officially designated channels of communication.

Restoring trust in all fronts, the statement added, “In the meantime, while our team is adhering to all regulatory requirements, we will continue to provide updates to all our stakeholders.”