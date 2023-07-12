•Commits to innovative health care services

By Henry Uche

Fast-growing Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO), Leadway Health Limited, a subsidiary of Leadway Holdings and a sister company of Leadway Assurance Company Ltd, has emerged as the HMO of the Year at the recently held 2023 edition of Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA).

Coming on the heels of the organisation’s introduction of an innovative range of superior and robust healthcare service offerings, targeted at fostering access to quality health and wellbeing solutions for Nigerians, Leadway Health achieved this feat in just three years of operation, beating other HMOs that have been in operations for for long.

Commenting, the CEO of Leadway Health, Dr Tokunbo Alli, said the organisation’s triumph was a testament to the company’s commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services, embracing innovation, and improving patient access to quality healthcare in Nigeria.

“This honour is an affirmation of the Leadway Health team’s commitment to innovative excellence and demonstrates the power of collaboration to create remarkable results. We are proud to have been recognised as HMO of the Year 2023 and will continue striving for higher healthcare service standards.

“The NHEA, now in its 10th year, has become a beacon of pride and aspiration for healthcare professionals, organisations, and stakeholders across Nigeria. This established platform consistently spotlights remarkable performances, new business models, and other milestones, contributing to the industry’s growth and development,” Alli said.

He added that as the organization basks in the glory of the triumph, it remain steadfast in its mission to revolutionise healthcare and create a lasting impact on the lives of patients in Nigeria.

“With a strong foundation built on integrity, compassion and innovation, we are poised to lead the way in shaping the future of Nigerian healthcare and setting new benchmarks for excellence, we acknowledge that the win would not have been possible without our shareholders and stakeholders” he maintained.