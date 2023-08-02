In line with its promise to continually deploy technological innovation and the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Leadway Assurance has launch a digital vehicle assessment process called “Leadway VehiScannerAI” to simplify its processes and bolster easy access to services.

The “Leadway VehiScanner” an artificial intelligence-enabled tool available on mobile devices, is set to transform the vehicle assessment process, allowing users to scan vehicles, identify damages, facilitate pre and post loss inspection, get instant inspection reports, and accelerate claims requests processes for policyholders, all done conveniently from their mobile devices.

Commenting on the innovation, the CEO of Leadway Assurance, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, stated, “As a forward-thinking organisation, we aim to continually lead the market by employing revolutionary tech-backed innovative solutions that seamlessly improve the customer experience, deliver unparallel convenience that will ultimately culminate in speedy and simplified claims payment processes, which is where the insured gets the benefits of procuring an insurance policy. The introduction of the Leadway VehiScanner ticks all these boxes.

“With Leadway VehiScannerAI, we eliminate time-consuming traditional vehicle inspection process that requires policy holders to visit physical inspection centres. This tool helps policy holders perform comprehensive inspections remotely and conveniently via their mobile phone and instantly gets a robust result of inspections and areas that require attention.”

He said Leadway VehiScannerAI combines state-of-the-art computer vision and machine learning algorithms to accurately identify a wide range of vehicle damage, from minor scratches and dents to more complex external (vehicle body) issues on the vehicle. It delivers precise and reliable results. This technology saves policy holders time and ensures a thorough assessment, minimising the risk of missed or overlooked faults.

“To explore this innovation, policy holders will receive a vehicle inspection request email with a link to access Leadway’s ‘VehiScanner’ tool. Users can initiate the scanning process by selecting either the video or picture option and rotating their mobile devices to landscape mode,” Hassan-Odukale said.

The tool guides them through four scanning stages, including a 360-degree scan, Vehicle Identification Number, odometer, and damages. Once completed, users would click on ‘submit and upload,’ and a copy of their vehicle inspection report will be emailed to them in PDF format” he explained.