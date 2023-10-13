The governorship election in Edo state may be far away in 2024 but the race to Dennis Osadebey House is already heating up nicely, and attracting candidates with impressive and intimidating credentials, some of whom could easily hold high positions in the White House in Washington DC or No. 10 Downing Street in London.

Three notable candidates showcasing remarkable pedigrees to land the number one political office in Edo State are Dr. Ehizojie Imafidon Ohiowele, Asue Ighodalo and Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor. The trio are successful individuals in their respective fields, ranging from banking to law

Asue Ighodalo*

Asue Ighodalo is a Nigerian lawyer hailing from Okaigben, Ewohimi, Esan South East LG, Edo State. He is a prominent figure in the legal field. He co-founded the renowned law firm Banwo-and-Ighodalo, specializing in corporate and commercial law. This firm excels in advising major corporations on various matters including Corporate Finance, Capital Markets, Energy & Natural Resources, Mergers & Acquisitions, Banking & Securitization, and Project Finance.

Furthermore, Mr. Ighodalo holds key roles such as Chairman of Sterling Bank Plc, Director at the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). His educational background includes studies at Kings College, Lagos, the University of Ibadan, the Nigerian Law School, and the London School of Economics.

Dr. Ehizojie Imafidon Ohiowele

Born on February 2, 1977, Dr. Ehizojie Imafidon Ohiowele is a serial entrepreneur, financial expert, and experienced banker with over 25 years of solid experience in the private and public sector of the Nigerian & African economy. He is a widely travelled Pan-African with direct experience in leading the origination, structuring, and management of business deals in over 20 countries around Africa.

He currently runs a fintech company he co-founded and duly licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The company provides financial services to the unbanked, underbanked and banked in the communities they serve, powering through data and technology.

He is a strong leader and manager of people with a proven track record of performance, highly ethical with tested and proven competence and integrity.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics & Statistics, a masters degree in Business Administration and in Economics & Finance, as well as a PhD in International Business. He is a proud alumnus of Harvard Business School, University of Oxford, Cardiff University, University of Azteca, University of Benin, and Ambrose Alli University.



Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor*

Born on October 5, 1951, in Iruekpen, Esan West Local Government Area, Edo State, Nigeria, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor has had a distinguished career. Elected Governor of Edo State in April 2007 on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) platform, his victory was later invalidated by the Edo State Governorship Election Tribunal in March 2008. He attended various educational institutions, including Provincial Teachers’ Training College (PTTC) Demonstration School, Igueben, Anglican Grammar School, Ujoelen, Ekpoma, and Holy Trinity Grammar School, Sabongidda-Ora. Osunbor graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, with a First Class Honours Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree in 1975, and he was called to the Nigerian bar in 1976 after attending the Nigerian Law School, Lagos.

All in all , the race this time appears like one of the most competitive races in the history of Edo elections, albeit since the return of democracy in 1999, as the pedigree and calibre of persons that have thrown their hat into the ring has been super impressive. For once, there seems to be more qualified contenders than pretenders. In an unwritten agreement, the governorship seat has been zoned to Edo central. Asue Ighodalo, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, Dr. Ehizojie Imafidon Ohiowele

hail from Edo Central.