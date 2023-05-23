From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The joint unions of the National Institute for Trypanosomiasis Research (NITR) have sent Save Our Soul (SOS) to President Muhammadu Buhari and President-elect, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the alleged planned imposition of Director-General/Chief Executive on them by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Adeleke Mamora.

To them, there is laid down a rule of engagement that includes written examination and oral interview before anyone could be made the NITR DG/CE which has been ignored by the supervising Minister.

The unions, who staged a peaceful protest in Kaduna on Tuesday reminded President Buhari of their earlier call on him over the same subject matter and also intimated the President-elect about the ongoing leadership tussle in the Institute and the need for him to do the needful upon resumption in office by May 29 if the need arises.

The protest text jointly signed by the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Research Institute, Moyijo Hussaini, Chairman Non-Academic Staff Union, Rabiu Sani Jibril and Chairman Senior Association of UTHRIAI Comrade Umar Musa noted that the appropriate quarter had already conducted the required interview which three names have been shortlisted for onward consideration by Mr. President.

“The Council led by Rt. Honourable Shehu Haruna Lambu having been reinstated by the National Industrial Court (NICN), Abuja on suit no. NICN/ABJ/297/2021 dated 18th May 2022 interviewed the substantive Director General/CE where the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Head of Service of the Federation, Federal Character Commission, and other stakeholders were invited for the interview. All stakeholders were in attendance except the Ministry who refused to send their delegation for the exercise.

“The best three (3) candidates with the highest scores were submitted to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation for onward transmission to Mr. President for appointment which was suppressed by the Ministry. Instead, the Ministry re-advertised the same position of the Director General on an internal basis dated 29th March 2023 as the Ministry went ahead to make a selection of three (3) names to Mr. President for an appointment without due process.

“The Joint Unions, therefore resolved that the earlier interview conducted by Rt. Honourable Shehu Haruna Lambu led Council through a laid down due process and in line with the presidential directives in a letter reference no: SH/COS/16/A/1487 be considered and transmitted to Mr. President for the appointment.

“In addition, the current selection process said to be carried out by the Honourable Minister of Science Technology, and Innovation Dr. Adeleke O. Mamora was not in accordance with the laid down procedures as stipulated in the Public Service Rule (PSR) and 2019 Condition of Service (COS) for such process as there was neither written examination nor oral interview.

“We, therefore call for the immediate suspension of the ongoing selection process which violates extant rules of service and call for President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revisit our plight to appoint a substantive Director General/CE of Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis Research (NITR), Kaduna”, they said.