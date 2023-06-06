Members occupy Assembly gate to prevent inauguration without their presence

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Confusion and tension engulfed the Nasarawa State Assembly as a leadership crisis deepened, sparked by alleged interference from Governor Abdullahi Sule. In a dramatic turn of events, the majority of assembly members gathered at the assembly gate as early as 3 am to protest against the planned inauguration without their presence.

According to sources, 13 out of the 24 assembly members, constituting the majority, took a firm stance against the governor’s perceived support of the incumbent speaker. They were determined to prevent the inauguration from taking place in their absence, highlighting their opposition to the governor’s alleged interference.

When Daily Sun visited the Assembly complex on Tuesday morning witnessed the assembly gate being occupied by the majority members. The lawmakers revealed that they had received information about a plan to exclude them from the proclamation and subsequently conduct an election to select the house’s leadership against the wishes of the majority.

One of the lawmakers, who requested anonymity, expressed their frustration, stating, “We have been here since 3 am because we understood the governor and his cohorts had plans to lock us out to enable them to carry out the proclamation and conduct elections without us, against the interest of the Nasarawa people.”

The lawmaker continued, “We had earlier pleaded with the governor to allow the democratic system to work in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, but Governor Abdullahi Sule is insisting on planting his candidate against the interest of the majority of the members in the house.”

Determined to safeguard the principles of democracy, the protesting lawmakers vowed not to leave the assembly gate until a fair and transparent process was allowed to take place.

Prior to this standoff, various interest groups, including APC youths, had held press conferences appealing to Governor Sule to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of the state house of assembly.

Daily Sun gathered that the unfolding leadership crisis has sent shockwaves through Nasarawa State, raising concerns about the stability and integrity of the state’s legislative process. As tensions escalate, all eyes are on Governor Abdullahi Sule and the assembly members to find a resolution that upholds democratic principles and represents the interests of the people they serve.

Daily Sun will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as this story unfolds.