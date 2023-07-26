By Merit Ibe      

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign  Affairs will be hosting the 2023 LCCI International Business Conference  &  Expo  tagged  “Invest  Nigeria”.

The event, which is billed to hold on August 29 and 30, 2023  at the Eko Hotel and Suite, Victoria Island, Lagos Nigeria,    aims  to  introduce  10 unicorn  companies  to  the  Nigerian  economy,  sign  landmark  investment  agreements between Nigeria and other countries and establish multilateral tade associations.

Related News

A statement signed by the chamber, noted that the highlights of the event will feature  business  forum  headlined  by  the  presidency,  state  government, diplomats, Ministry of  Foreign Affairs, Ministry of  Industry, Trade  and Investment and Leaders of the organized private sector; the Governor’s session before the keynote address, where five State Governors will speak to the audience on investment opportunities in their  states and the available incentives.

“Ten  Business  to  Business  Sessions  on  Oil  and  Gas,  Manufacturing, Agriculture, Fintech, Textile, and Creative Arts.  “Four Government to Government meetings between representatives of the Nigerian government and representatives of other governments.  “Expo  section  with  delegates  and  exhibitors  from  at  least  50 different countries .”

URGENT NEWS: Earn US Dollars directly paid to your account; Nigerians can now earn up to $14,000- $17,000 (₦12 million+) profiting from premium domain names. Our backend team helps with the entire process. Click here to start now