By Merit Ibe

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be hosting the 2023 LCCI International Business Conference & Expo tagged “Invest Nigeria”.

The event, which is billed to hold on August 29 and 30, 2023 at the Eko Hotel and Suite, Victoria Island, Lagos Nigeria, aims to introduce 10 unicorn companies to the Nigerian economy, sign landmark investment agreements between Nigeria and other countries and establish multilateral tade associations.

A statement signed by the chamber, noted that the highlights of the event will feature business forum headlined by the presidency, state government, diplomats, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and Leaders of the organized private sector; the Governor’s session before the keynote address, where five State Governors will speak to the audience on investment opportunities in their states and the available incentives.

“Ten Business to Business Sessions on Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Fintech, Textile, and Creative Arts. “Four Government to Government meetings between representatives of the Nigerian government and representatives of other governments. “Expo section with delegates and exhibitors from at least 50 different countries .”