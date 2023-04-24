By Rita Okoye

Due to the dearth of fashion shows on Nigerian television, seasoned broadcaster, Layole Oyatogun, is set to launch an exciting new fashion reality series tagged, Layole’s Lounge.

The show, which would deliver red carpet fashion and glamour of Africa’s hottest celebrities, will premiere on May 6, 2023 on DStv’s Africa Magic channel 154.

Set around A-list cast and their most fashionable and Insta-worthy moments, the 13-episode series will feature the hottest celebrities from Africa, and would be hosted and executive-produced by Layole Oyatogun.



According to Oyatogun, “Red carpet events have evolved overtime, and celebrity fashion is at an all-time high. How do these celebrities get glam? Celebrity fashion on the red carpet is always dissected and taken apart. I decided to show a behind-the-scene of how our favourite stars get prepped and glammed, and the idea behind their sartorial choices.”

She added: “Layole’s Lounge is a journey into the world of glamour and glitz of celebrity fashion. It is a fashion reality series that captures the magic of celebrity dress up and transformation from fit to finish. It is a look at what happens behind-the-scene of a red carpet appearance; the anxiety, fun, frustration, happiness, and stress that goes into creating the perfect red carpet look.”