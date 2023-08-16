From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A group of human rights lawyers have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the unlawful detention of a Nigerian broadcast Journalist, Chinonso Uba of Oziza FM Radio by the Inspector General of Police. Mr. Kayode Egbetokun.

The journalist, Chinonso Uba, otherwise known as Nonso Nkwa, was whisked away on Thursday July 27, 2023 by police officers after he finished anchoring his morning programme on Ozisa FM, a radio station in Owerri, the state capital.

Ozisa FM, where the journalist works, is owned by the Catholic Diocese of Owerri.

Spokesman of the group, Mr. Maxwell Okpara who narrated the circumstances of the arrest and detention of the Journalist, said it was orchestrated by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State through a spurious petition by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba.

The said petition dated June 26, 2023, was addressed to the Inspector General of Police and received by his office at Louis Edet House on June 27, with the tittle: “Sedidious publication against Gov. Hope Uzodinma by Chinonso Ubah and Ikenna Onuoha: Need for Investigation before Imo goes up in flames.”

The petition accused Chinonso Ubah of publishing”a seditious material accusing Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State of collusion with Asari Dokubo to murder hundreds of Imo youths. He also accused them of burning houses in the state, on his Facebook post which was shared by one Ikenna Onuoha, the Special Adviser(Media) to Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the PDP governorship candidate in the state.

Meanwhile, the Police authorities has already filed a two-count charge against the detained Journalist at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, bordering on Cyber Crime offences.

The charged marked FHC/ABJ/CR/367/2023 and dated August 9, was filed by Abdulrashid Isyaku Sidi of the Legal/Prosecution section (FCIID), Kafaru Tinubu House, FHQ, Abuja.

The grouse of the lawyers however is that since his arrest in July 27, 2023, and subsequent detention by the police, the journalist has been subjected to degrading and inhuman condition.

Okpara alleged that his continuous incarceration in detention has resulted into a life threatening health challenge as he is passing out blood in his urine.

“Since July 27, 2023, he has been under police custody as the police has refused to grant him administrative bail on the purported ground that they are investigating him. All our efforts to convince the police to grant him administrative bail has failed.

” We filed a suit for the enforcement of his fundamental rights before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT). Immediately the police were served with the court process, on August 8, 2023, they quickly filed a two-count charge against him on alleged Cyber crime.

“They alleged that the comments he made about the security situation in Owerri over the incessant killings of innocent people in Owerri, contravens section 27 of the Cyber crime Act,” Okpara explained.

The group lamented that they have approached the Federal High Court where the charge is pending but the court said his arraignment will take place after vacation.

“This is unfortunate, we cannot continue like this as a country. Nobody should be allowed to use the police to violent somebody’s rights. If he has committed an offence which is bailable, grant him an administrative bail. He is working for a Catholic institution. You can release him to the Archbishop of Owerri Diocese or the Rev.Fr or a Senator and member of House of Representatives.

” His is currently having an ailment and is urinating blood and need urgent medical attention. We are asking President Bola Tinubu to call the Inspector General of Police to order,” Okpara stated.

Mr Uba contested in the 2023 House of Representatives election for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency on the platform of the African Democratic Congress but lost to Akarachi Amadi, the candidate of the APC.