From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A consortium of lawyer under the platform of United Lawyers for Rule of Law defence have condemned the midnight invasion of the Lagos residence of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and his forceful arrest by men of the Department of State Services (DSS), describing the development as undemocratic.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, the lawyers lamented that arresting Emefiele in the face of a subsisting court order barring his arrest is not good for democracy.

The statement signed by Hon. Obe Albert therefore, urged all lovers of democracy to prevail on the DSS to release Emefiele out of respect for the court and the rule of law.

The lawyers also said Emefiele’s arrest has put a question mark on the rule of law mantra of President Bola Tinubu.

The statement read, “A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, in December 2022, barred the Department of State Services and the Inspector General of Police from arresting and detaining the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over allegations of terrorism and sundry offences against him.

“Also restrained by the court order are the Attorney General of the Federation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Central Bank of Nigeria, who were listed as the first, second and fifth defendants.

“Justice MA Hassan made the order while delivering judgment in a suit marked GAR/CV/41/2022, filed by the Incorporated Trustees of the Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership.

“In the suit filed on December 19, 2022, the applicant, among other reliefs, prayed the court for a declaration that the continuous harassments, intimidation, threats, restriction of free movement, abuse of the right of office, surreptitious moves to arrest, and humiliation of Emefiele, by the respondents are vindictive, unwarranted and abrasive.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu to immediately call the DSS to order based on this subsisting court judgement.

“We believe strongly that Dr Emefiele’s arrest has put a question mark on the rule of law mantra of the President.

“It is too early in the day for this administration to begin to disobey court orders. We therefore call for Emefiele’s immediate release.”