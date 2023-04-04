By Christopher Oji

A foremost international Lawyer, Mr Gideon Christian, has again petitioned the the International Criminal Court (ICC) based in Netherlands to investigate the Election and post election violence in Nigeria.

The professor also wants to the Court to investigate the alleged incitement to ethnic hate by Messrs. Femi Fani-Kayode, and Musiliu Akinsoya (a.k.a MC Oluomo).

In the petition to the Court, Christian, stated that, “further to my communication to International Criminal Court ( ICC), dated March 27, 2023, requesting the Court to investigate the series of ethnically motivated violence in the Nigeria Presidential and Governorship Election as well as the conduct of Mr. Bayo Onanuga in inciting enthic hate that fueled the violence.

” Following the said letter to the Court, I have become aware of additional evidence suggesting the alleged involvement of the additional indeviduals in inciting the ethnic hate, that culminated in the organized violent attacks resulting in many casualties and fatalities to persons from a targeted ethic group during the said Elections.

” The individuals are : Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, Mr. Musiliu Akinsoya (aka MC Oluomo). Mr. Fem Fani-Kayode is a prominent politician and a former Federal Minister in Nigeria. Following the presidential Election and prior to the Lagos State Governorship Election, Mr. Kayode resorted to inciting enthic hate against members of Igbo ethic group as a tool to achieve his political and ideological interest. In a widely publisized Column in the media, which had a clear objective of inciting enthic hate against the Igbos, Mr. Kayode made incendiary remarks against the group. He made the statement knowing fully well its’ potential to threaten and result in violence against members of this group, especially in the light of the political and social tension in the country at the time of the publication of his write-up.

” Mr Kayode incited ethnic hate against this target group writing: We gave them land, food and shelter and now they want to take everything thing from us and rule all over us. They have even infiltrated our Churches and introduced a brand of religious intolerance which is alien to us . Why this statement standing alone was not the sole factor responsible for the organized violent attack against members of the Igbo ethic group, this contribute to the ethic hate and culminated in the violence against the group during and after the Lagos State Governorship Election.

” Mr Musiliu Akinsoya aka MC Oluomo is the head of the dreaded National Union of Road Transport Workers,a well organized and decentralized band of touts and local gangs that operate conspicuously in Lagos . Prior to the Lagos State Governorship Election,he had publicly warned individuals from the Igbo ethic group about severe consequences should they show up on election day to vote against his ethic interest. His hate speech which was highly publicized and available in the public domain was made before his cheering gang of political supporters in Lagos. While the serious threat evident from MC Oluomo speech was reported to security agencies in Nigeria, no effort was made by the authorities to address this threat or protect the individuals threatened, rather, in an interview with the Channels Television,the Spokesman for the Nigeria Police, Mr Olumuyiwa Adejobi, dismissed the speech as a joke.

” However, the threat did materialized on March 18, during and after the Governorship Election which individuals from the Igbo ethic group and other individuals that looked like them were specifically targeted and attacked , resulting in several fatalities and casualties”.

He said that it is very important that the Court should investigate the ethic ethnically motivated violence in the last election. The domestic institutions in Nigeria have become corrupt and inept, and hence unable to hold the individuals who directly and indirectly planned, organized and incited this ethnically motivated violence.As at the time of writing, there is no record of any person that has been arrested or charged for their involvement in these violent attacks. Infact ,no Government agency in Nigeria has released any data on the fatalities arrising from these attacks.

” I, therefore, urge the Court to take necessary steps to investigate the ethnically motivated election and post election violence in Nigeria. Ascertain the level of involvement of the individuals mentioned in my correspondences to the Court . The Court should identify other individuals involved and address the continuing threat posed to members of the targeted ethic group, including but not limited to criminal prosecution of the perpetrators identified in the course of the investigation “.