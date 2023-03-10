by Rapheal

Lawrence Okolie says he is ready to make a voluntary defence of his WBO world cruiserweight title against Richard Riakporhe.

Walworth’s Riakporhe got into an altercation with Okolie at a recent premiere screening of boxing film Creed III.

There is a strong suggestion that the ‘clash’ was an attempt to whet the appetite for the two undefeated boxers to collide later this year.

Okolie, 30, has moved to the same promotional company – BOXXER – which should make negotiations relatively simple.

The Hackney boxer, who represented GB at the 2016 Olympics, is set to defend his title against mandatory challenger David Light at Manchester’s AO Arena on March 25.

Asked about Riakporhe, Okolie said: “I’m not here to say he is rubbish – some people might call me crazy for even offering to give this guy a voluntary shot.

“I’m not trying to overlook David Light but I expect to knock him out or at least win a convincing decision.

“No-one really gives Richard an opportunity without him being mandatory [challenger].

“They know he is a tall guy with good boxing fundamentals. He has got a lot of stuff you’ve got to be wary of. But I look at fighters and I know what I have to do to beat them.

“The attributes he has, I have a lot of those attributes – if not better. It’s pretty straightforward, what I need to do to beat him. Doing it is not so straightforward – you have to get in the ring and do it.”